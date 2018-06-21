Newly-wed wife runs away with another man just 2 weeks after getting married (Photos)

A quite heartbroken man has put his wedding ring up for sale on eBay after his wife ran off with another man just two weeks after their union, Metro UK reports.

Andy Mitchell, 40, had married his 21-year-old sweetheart Meaghuan in a lavish £30,000 ceremony in Mexico, on June 3. He probably thought he’d be spending the rest of his life with her but this was not to be the case.

Meaghuan decided to leave him just 16 days later for a man she had apparently met on her hen night.