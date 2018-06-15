Sports

Neymar: I Am The Best In The World, As Messi And Ronaldo Are Out Of This World

Brazil star, Neymar believes he is the best player on earth, only because Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not from this planet.

The pair have won five Ballon d’Ors a piece and are arguably at the top of the game. Neymar, who is the most expensive player in the world has been touted as a future winner of the individual award.

And the former Barcelona star admits his former teammate and Ronaldo are still ahead of him.

“The two who are above all others today are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi,” Neymar said to Brazilian YouTube channel Desimpedidos.

“For all modesty, today I am the best player in the world – because they are from another planet.”

Neymar has twice finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting behind Ronaldo and Messi but could compete for the 2018 prize should he shine in Russia with Brazil.

 

-360Nbs


