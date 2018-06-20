Entertainment

Nicki Minaj savagely replies ‘haters’ who criticized her twerking skills

Nicki Minaj has once again proven that she isn’t a fan of trolls, especially the ones that tag her butt stiff or fake.

The 35-year-old music star viciously clapped back at non-fans on Instagram who criticised her twerking skills after she shared a clip of herself in a pool dancing to celebrate the milestone of her new single, ‘Bed’.

The US rapper predicted that the video would generate hate comments from critics;

” When you hear #BED is the #1 added song on urban (radio) this week11 Thanks y’all.

Waits for internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger through keyboards” She captioned the video.

When you hear #BED is the #1 ADDED SONG ON URBAN 📻 THIS WEEK!!!!! Thanks y’all!!!!! OMGGGGGG 😛🤪🙌🏽😘😘😘😘😘😘🌊🌊🌊🌊🛏 *waits for the internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger thru|their KEYBOARDS* 🤣😛

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Lo and behold, the criticisms came and Nicki who was having non of it, responded with viscious clapbacks.

See them below..


You may also like

Annie Idibia reacts as 2Face declares he likes women

Phyno Shows Off His White Rolls Royce As He Shares New Dope Photos

Kemen Sucked Out My Soul – Bisola Reveals, Talks On Crush On Don Jazzy

Daddy Freeze blasts Leke Adeboye for saying Nigerians should stop begging the Church & return to trade by batter system

Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa Indimi and Muhammed Yar’Adua release pre-wedding photos

I’ve never been married..looking for a man to marry me now – Actress, Nkiru Sylvanus

Local ‘yahoo boy’ impersonates Senator Andy Uba to defraud job seekers on Facebook (Photo)

XXXTentacion’s music skyrocket on iTunes charts and Amazon music after his death

FG to disburse $322m Abacha loot directly to Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *