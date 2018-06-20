Nicki Minaj savagely replies ‘haters’ who criticized her twerking skills

Nicki Minaj has once again proven that she isn’t a fan of trolls, especially the ones that tag her butt stiff or fake.

The 35-year-old music star viciously clapped back at non-fans on Instagram who criticised her twerking skills after she shared a clip of herself in a pool dancing to celebrate the milestone of her new single, ‘Bed’.

The US rapper predicted that the video would generate hate comments from critics;

” When you hear #BED is the #1 added song on urban (radio) this week11 Thanks y’all.

Waits for internet police & dance experts to voice their misplaced anger through keyboards” She captioned the video.

Lo and behold, the criticisms came and Nicki who was having non of it, responded with viscious clapbacks.

See them below..