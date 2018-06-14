Nierian man kills wife, daughter, commits suicide

A Nigerian pharmacist, Olasunkanmi Esho, based in in Ilinois, Chicago, in the United States, has allegedly killed his Cameroonian wife, Bourk Esho, and their eight-year-old daughter, Olivia.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the Darien Police Department had started investigations into the tragedy which happened in an apartment building on 75th Street, Farmingdale Drive.

The report said the police responded to a call about shots fired, adding that the police found the three family members dead.

The Darien Police Commander, Gerald Piccoli, said the police were following up on the incident.

Piccoli stated that the area had been cordoned off and there was no threat to the community.

Some residents of the building and the neighbourhood said they saw police activity earlier, including an ambulance and unmarked police vehicles, but did not know what happened.

The neighbours, however, reported seeing a vehicle being towed from the apartment building parking lot. Piccoli said the police towed away a vehicle as part of the investigation.

“The DuPage County Sheriff’s Department gathered evidence at the scene for the police department,” he added.

A friend of Bourk, Lawrence Willis, said she was a student of his at the Chicago State University and a former employee of St. Bernard Hospital and the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Willis explained that the 33-year-old worked in the health information management department at the University of Illinois.

A Facebook user, Djeric Lemessi, who claimed to be a family friend of the couple, said they were survived by two children( 13-year-old son and four-year-old daughter) who were not around at the time.

“This happened yesterday (Sunday) morning in Chicago. The eight-year-old died in the arms of the 13-year-old, who heard gunshots and went to call his mom that he had heard gunshots outside, not knowing that their dad had shot their mom.

“He saw his sister in a pool of blood, carried her to seek help only for her to die in his arms; horrible story. The wife’s parents are from Guzang – Mr and Mrs Mudoh. Good friends of mine,” he wrote.

A neighbour of the couple, Suzanne McCray, said her child and Olivia were classmates.

“This is so sad; I saw at least one of them every evening picking up their daughter from after-school the same time as I.

“You just never know what couples are going through. Just saw the mom on Friday and she smiled and we chatted a bit about how she survived 1st grade; praying for the family,” she said.