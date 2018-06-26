Metro News, Trending

Nigeria tops India as country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty

 

A projection by the World Poverty Clock and compiled by Brookings Institute says Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty. The research shows that more than 643 million people across the world live in extreme poverty, with Africans accounting for about two-thirds of the total number.

With an estimated 87 million Nigerians, or around half of the country’s population, thought to be living on less than $1.90 a day.

The researchers wrote that “By the end of 2018 in Africa as a whole, there will probably be about 3.2 million more people living in extreme poverty than there are today.”

Sadly, the fact that Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer has not in anyway helped in reducing the constantly rising living standards in the country.

Bangladesh and Indonesia are the only other non-African nations to feature among the list of 10 worst affected countries, with an estimated 17 million and 14.2 million people living in extreme poverty, respectively. Whereas 14 out of 18 countries where poverty is rising are in Africa.
Other nations in Africa to feature on the list of 10 worst affected countries, include the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 60 million people; Ethiopia with 23.9 million people; Tanzania with 19.9 million. Mozambique, with 17.8 million people; Kenya, with 14.7 million people; and Uganda, with 14.2 million.

