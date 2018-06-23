Nigeria v Argentina: ‘It’ll be Fire for Fire’ – Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa, who bagged two goals as Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 at Volgograd on Friday said the final group game against Argentina will be explosive.

Musa told journalists at a post-match conference in Volgograd after the Eagles cruised to their first victory at the Mundial to remain in contention for the second round qualification.

The former CSKA Moscow striker put in a Man-of-the Match display with goals in the 49th and 75th minutes of the game to set the victory song for Nigeria.

‘’I am happy for scoring the two goals that helped Nigeria to beat Iceland, but this is not the first time I will set such a record.

‘’For me I am very good at breaking record, before I wanted to be best scorer in the competition but it is not easy,

‘’My main focus will be the match against Argentina which I consider a must win. They are beatable. We have beaten them before and we can still do it. It is going to be fire-for –fire,’’ Musa said.

He thanked Nigerians for the support given to the team which enable it to surmount the opposition.

He equally thanked his Russian CSK club for helping him to make it to the world cup, saying ‘’prior to the Mundial I was not playing for six months.’’

‘’For this reason, I will like to go back to CSK for the role they played in my profession,’’ he said.

The Super Eagles sit second on the log, two points above Argentina and Iceland and would need a draw against Lionel Messi and co to secure a last 16 berth.

