Nigeria vs Iceland: Super Eagles Trash Iceland 2 goals to Nil

It’s Match day 2 of 3… and The Super Eagles of Nigeria have just won their second game, after their loss to Croatia.

Ahmed Musa who was brought in as a sub scored in the 45th minute, and put in another brilliant goal in the 79th minute, Assisted by Omeuro.

Nigeria totally dominated the game with 62% ball possession and over 15 shots, 4 on target.

More details soon…

Fact: Ahmed Musa has now scored four World Cup goals for Nigeria, at least twice as many as any other players in their history.

Starting line-ups

Nigeria [3-4-3]: Francis Uzoho; Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun; Brian Idowu; Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Oghenekaro Etebo; Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho,

Iceland [4-4-2]: Hannes Halldorsson; Hordor Magnusson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Kari Arnason, Birkir Saevarsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Rurik Gislason; Jon Dahl Boovarsson, Alfred Finnbogason.

Leave a Comment…

comments