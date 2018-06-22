Entertainment, Gossip, News

Nigeria vs Iceland: Super Eagles Trash Iceland 2 goals to Nil

It’s Match day 2 of 3… and The Super Eagles of Nigeria have just won their second game, after their loss to Croatia.

Ahmed Musa who was brought in as a sub scored in the 45th minute, and put in another brilliant goal in the 79th minute, Assisted by Omeuro.

Nigeria totally dominated the game with 62% ball possession and over 15 shots, 4 on target.

More details soon…

Fact: Ahmed Musa has now scored four World Cup goals for Nigeria, at least twice as many as any other players in their history.

Starting line-ups

Nigeria [3-4-3]: Francis Uzoho; Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun; Brian Idowu; Wilfred Ndidi, John Obi Mikel, Oghenekaro Etebo; Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho,

Iceland [4-4-2]: Hannes Halldorsson; Hordor Magnusson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Kari Arnason, Birkir Saevarsson; Birkir Bjarnason, Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Rurik Gislason; Jon Dahl Boovarsson, Alfred Finnbogason.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Goes Completely Unclad In New Bedroom Photo

#Russia2018: ‘My New Name Is Chibuike’ – John Dumelo Says, Nigerians React

‘Never argue with a mad man’ – Rita Dominic reacts to Francis Atuma’s comments

Cossy shows off more injuries inflicted on her boobs and butt by abusive neighbour

Daddy Freeze attacks Nigerian Pastors, shades Nathaniel Bassey over Super Eagles win

Check out Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To Super Eagles’ Victory Against Iceland

Don Jazzy reacts to Super Eagles’ victory against Iceland, says he’s ready to impregnate any girl

Dear super eagles, where is our shaku shaku?

Yvonne Jegede Fawole slams Nollywood director who said only prostitutes & gays make it in the industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *