Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Super Eagles Win Over Iceland

Nigerian artistes on Friday united in celebrating the Super Eagles after the team’s stirring 2-0 victory over Iceland in a key Russia 2018 World Cup clash in Volgograd on Friday.

Ahmed Musa scored twice to give the Nigerian side a huge boost in their quest to reach the round of 16.

The Eagles are now second in Group D behind Croatia and a draw against Argentina in their final Group game could send Gernot Rohr’s team through to the knockout stages.

“Na to chop Argentina eyes remain now ! Nigeria issa goal !!!” excited rapper Olamide tweeted moments after the win, referring to the Eagles’ final Group D fixture against struggling Argentina billed for Tuesday.

“Abeg make better club wey get better network sign MUSA for us.”

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti, known more for his protest music like his late father Fela, also joined in celebrating the Super Eagles, insisting the team must win the World Cup.

“No o. We must go all the way. Nothing less than winning the Cup must be the goal,” Kuti tweeted.

Veteran disc jockey Jimmy Jatt praised the Super Eagles for ‘waking up’, apparently referring to their first defeat to Croatia last Saturday.

“Awon boys ti ji (the boys have woken up) … #WorldCup #NGAISL,” the top DJ tweeted.

Music producer and head of Mavin Records Don Jazzy added his voice to the celebration, hailing Musa.

“Musa I love youuuu Goalllllllll #Worldcup,” the former Mo’ Hits boss tweeted.

One of Nigeria’s biggest artistes at the moment Davido was not left out.

“The boy is bad!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 MUSA!!” the Afrobeats star tweeted.

“”Shayo (drinks) go flow well for naija this nite 💯!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🔥🔥🔥😂.”

Another immensely popular Afrobeats star Tekno praised the Eagles and their captain Mikel Obi.

“Mikel is the best in the world! You a true Legend and leader! 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 ,” Tekno tweeted.

“What ever happens from here on! I’m good after today’s match #ilovethesupereagles.”

