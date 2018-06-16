Nigerian celebrities speak on how they will celebrate if Nigeria wins the 2018 World Cup

The senior football team of Nigeria the Super Eagles are set to face their first opponents Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2018. As expected, majority of Nigerians are excited.

Some have even begun to say Nigeria can win the world cup based on the quality of players we have. Nigerian celebrities have not been left out. A number of them told Punch how they will react if the Super Eagles end up coming home with the trophy. Excerpts below:

Banky W

Wow! If the Super Eagles win the World Cup, I don’t even know what I would do. I would probably scream until I lose my voice for starters, then I would celebrate the victory with my family and friends. I remember when we won the Olympic Gold medal in football in Atlanta 1996, it was one of the happiest days of my life. If we win, I would definitely celebrate like there was no tomorrow because my dad is an avid football fan, so he passed that down to his kids. I’ve been watching the World Cup as far back as I can remember. I love our jersey and official kit. It’s arguably one of the most stylish and beautiful jerseys I’ve ever seen. Hopefully, our play on the football field can be as beautiful as the jersey is because it is fantastic. I can’t make any predictions, I just pray they win. I’m praying they make it to the quarter-finals, at least.

Falz

I would be surprised if the Super Eagles should win the World Cup but I would be happy. It is a very young team but they are doing very well. If we win my, friends and I would probably throw a big party to celebrate the victory. To be honest, I hope they get to the quarter-final; that is the least stage I expect them to get. There is no doubt about the fact that our jersey is the finest in the World Cup but let’s hope that our style of play is also one of the finest. I did not place any bets on the Super Eagles because it could be a very ‘dangerous’ action. The World Cup is a very big stage and we cannot really predict what would happen; we can only hope.

Tobi Bakre

If the Super Eagles should win the World Cup, I would kill two cows and share the meat around Lagos State. I would also ensure that I get married by December this year. With the efforts of our players, I know that we have a chance to get to the quarterfinals before we get knocked out of the tournament but by God’s grace, I know we can get to the finals and actually win the World Cup.

Caroline Danjuma

If Nigeria wins, I think my first reaction would be to somersault because I have a lot of friends in the Super Eagles team and I am wishing them all the very best. I cannot wait to throw a big party to celebrate their success. If they win the World Cup, I would be very thrilled and it would be a very exciting moment for me. Regardless, my thought for them is always a positive one and I am rooting for them all the way. I am sure that they can bring the cup home.

Timaya

I would be happy if Nigeria wins the World Cup and that is it for me. If we win, what would the Federal Government do for the boys or the citizens? Nothing. If we win the World Cup, would that make Nigeria better? When it comes to us winning the World Cup, anything is possible. I am not really a football fan and I am indifferent about the tournament. Besides, anything that has to do with live matches, I do not put my mind on it so that the end result does not shock me that much.

Mercy Aigbe

Although I am not a big fan of football, if the Super Eagles should lift the World Cup, I would begin my celebration by going out with my friends; then I would also throw a party. I have to support my country as a patriotic citizen.