Popular Nigerian DJ, Akeredolu Precious Pelumi better known as DJ Consequence is set to walk down the aisle with his partner, Olayemisi Williams this July.

The excited groom-to- be shared photos from their pre-wedding shoot on his Instagram page to announce the good news.

“#TheVibes18Wedding18 Save the date 7/7/18…#NotYourRegularWedding” he wrote

The couple is said to have a child together.

Photos below;

Leave a Comment…

comments