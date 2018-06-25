Nigerian Lady jailed for cutting her husband’s penis & killing him

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 48-year-old female lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi, at Kirikiri prison for killing her 52-year-old husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi, and also chopping off his penis.

Udeme, 47, was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a two-count charge of murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse.

She however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr Sunmonu Babatunde, had told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on May 3, at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the accused stabbed her husband and mutilated his corpse by cutting his genitals.

The offences contravened Sections 165 (b) and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 165 (b) provides five-year imprisonment while Section 223 is punishable by death.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, however remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Oct. 8 and 9 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused first appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in prison pending the Directorate of Public Prosecutions legal advice.

Symphorosa Otike- Odibi, the murdered lawyer, from Delta State, was the second person killed by a female lawyer.

The first lawyer to commit the crime was Mrs. Yewande Oyediran, working with the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

Yewande stabbed her husband, Lowo Oyediran Ajanaku, 38, to death in their Akobo Estate home in Ibadan, Oyo State home on February 2, 2016, after she found out that he fathered a child through another woman.

Leave a Comment…

comments