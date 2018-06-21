Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Lady left in shock after man parks in front of her shop to masturbate in front of her (video)

A Nigerian lady was left in shock last night when an unidentified man parked his car in front of her shop, came down, and brought out his penis to masturbate in front of her shop.

The lady with the handle @theonlysweetyville wrote:

Wonder shall never end, I thought have seen it all.. Untill a man parked in front of my shop and got down, for a minute I thought he wanted to buy shawama across the road but I was shocked when this lonely man brought out is d*ck to wank off Lagos stress right in front of my shop, I can’t believe what my eyes just saw.. It feels I was dreaming, no be only go see this one oo #thisislagos #whataday

@theonlysweetyville is renowned on IG for her photos in which she often flaunts her assets, and some users blamed her for the man’s weird behaviour.

Click here to watch the video

See their reaction below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Reekado Banks Says Girls Like Money And You Can Deceive Them Till You Are Done With Them

New Music: Vector – This One Is Mad

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 Bike Sold For N181m And Jacket For N8.7m

Woman stripped unclad for stealing artificial hair (Photos)

Voluptuous Liberian model flaunts figure and reveals how she got her banging body, but no one believes her (Photos)

“I have not had sex since 2017, now I feel like a Virgin” – Victoria Kimani

Super Eagles rated as the third worst team after first round of games at the 2018 World Cup

Actress, Moyo Lawal Cries While Watching Titanic, Mimi Orjikweng, Moesha Boduong Others React (Video)

‘I Have Not Made Love Since 2017, Now I Feel Like A Virgin’ – Victoria Kimani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *