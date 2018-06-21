Nigerian Lady left in shock after man parks in front of her shop to masturbate in front of her (video)

A Nigerian lady was left in shock last night when an unidentified man parked his car in front of her shop, came down, and brought out his penis to masturbate in front of her shop.

The lady with the handle @theonlysweetyville wrote:

Wonder shall never end, I thought have seen it all.. Untill a man parked in front of my shop and got down, for a minute I thought he wanted to buy shawama across the road but I was shocked when this lonely man brought out is d*ck to wank off Lagos stress right in front of my shop, I can’t believe what my eyes just saw.. It feels I was dreaming, no be only go see this one oo #thisislagos #whataday

@theonlysweetyville is renowned on IG for her photos in which she often flaunts her assets, and some users blamed her for the man’s weird behaviour.

Click here to watch the video

See their reaction below:

Leave a Comment…

comments