Nigerian lady recounts how Okada man saved her from walking unclad

A Nigerian lady identified as Olashile Abayomi took to social media yesterday to narrate how a kind-hearted Okada man saved her from a major embarrassment. According to the Twitter yesterday, she walked the market of Oyingbo, going about her shopping but unknown to her, her zip was torn.

The lady narrates how, an Okada rider, walked up to her and helped her with his shirt. See what she wrote below;

As usual I was going about my business of market runs and I wore a skirt as opposed to my usual Jean trousers/joggers. I got to Oyingbo and after buying all I needed, walking briskly in the rain so I can get back to my kitchen on time to start the day’s orders.

An Okada man stopped beside me and said madam abeg stay where you dey. I was looking at him like “Ogbeni ” stay bawo? Then he said “your skirt zip don tear for back” I froze.

He came close to me and pulled off his shirt, tied it around my waist and I just stood there wondering how many people have seen my yellow butt since and didn’t tell me. It was raining and this man had only that shirt on, no singlet but he gave me his shirt – I was shocked.. In this Naija where cat calls and groping are almost normal in those markets, so someone can be this kind to a woman?

I asked him why he did that when I finally had the courage to talk, He said – my mind tell me say you be good person and you go do the same for another person. I am a cry baby so before he knew it I was already crying.. I dropped my shopping bags with Nnamdi my ever faithful Ogbono seeds vendor and water to take the man to a shop to buy him another shirt.

Nnamdi had a shirt he just bought this morning coincidentally and he gave it to Mr Patrick the Okada man.. By this time I was crying uncontrollably. I slipped something into his pocket and I’m sure he will be shocked when he gets home or his park to see what I slipped in.. That was a thank you for being kind gift.

So no matter how wicked and heartless some people are, there are amazing humans in Nigeria.. This, is my story.