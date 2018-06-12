Nigerian lady shares wedding photos of her older aunt

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Adaobi Joevita took to social media to share photos of her older aunt who got married over the weekend.

She shared the photos on her Facebook wall and wrote:

delay is not denial..

Of a truth it can be delayed but can never be denied

Looking at her aunty many will say that she is too old and can never marry again

Now I want to encourage someone here

I don’t know what you are passing through and what is it you have been praying God for, you have prayed and it seems God has turned a deaf ear to your prayer

Nothing is moving well in your life

Your mates have this and that and they are doing well in whatever they are doing

My dear I want to encourage you this morning

Heaven has heard your prayers already and it remains the manifestation

Even if the whole world sees it as impossible case

I want to assure you that there is a man called Impossibility specialist and in his book #Imposible_is_nothing

He is the God of eleventh hr

The protocol breaker

Jehova overdo and he is not partial

He said that if he can provide for the birds of the air what about us that he created in his own image and likeness

If he did it for Sarah, IssacHannah, Ruth, Solomon, David, Esther, Job etc

You own case is not different

Never give up

It can be delayed but can never be denied

Happy married life to the newly wedded couple

God bless your union in Jesus name Amen

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments