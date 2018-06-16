Trending

Nigerian Lady Weds Without Wearing Makeup (Photos)

A Nigerian man, Mr Obioria tied the knot with his wife recently but another issue has developed from the successful wedding ceremony.

The wife didn’t wear any make-up on her special day and she still looked beautiful as well as confident.

The photos of the makeup free bride have been trending online after the event with people applauding her boldness. The cricumstances behind her decision are currently unknown.

It should be noted that certain churches in Nigeria frown at wearing make-ups as well as using jewelries.

See more photos:


