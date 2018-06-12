Nigerian makeup artist dies while returning from a bridal job in Delta state.

A Promising Nigerian makeup artist has sadly lost her life while returning from a bridal job which was reportedly worth eight thousand naira in Delta state.

The Lady, identified as Omotejohwho was described by her friend as a hard-working makeup Artist in Warii, Delta State.

Omotejohwho’s friend then revealed that the job was worth a meagre sum of 8,000 naira and complained that people won’t appreciate her services.

On her Instagram post which she has since edited, she wrote ;

RIP Omotejohwho A HARD WORKING MAKEUP ARTIST IN WARRI @omopersisglam who died on her way from a bridal job in Oghara on Saturday May your soul rest in peace, just because of 8000 naira job yet pple won’t appreciate our services till we meet at Jesus feet

