Nigerian man allegedly fleeing from SARS dies of internal bleeding after hitting his chest on an iron gate

A young Nigerian man has died of internal bleeding after hitting his chest on an iron gate allegedly while fleeing from SARS operatives.

The deceased, whose name was given as Emmanuel Sunday Opeyemi a.k.a Awilo, met his untimely demise following the chase by SARS operatives at Tarmac, Abeokuta, in Ogun State.

According to online reports, Awilo and some other citizens were around the overhead bridge at Tarmac where a military officer mistaken for a yahoo boy was harassed last week. The SARS operatives returned to the venue days later and when Awilo and others sighted them, they fled to avoid further harassment but, while running, he hit his chest against an iron gate and it pierced his ribs. He later died of internal bleeding.

