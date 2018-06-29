Metro News, Trending

Nigerian man in the UK sentenced to jail for raping his tenant

 

A 34-year-old Nigerian man has been docked for raping his tenant while she slept. The suspect, Francis Ezenwankwo had rented out his home in Heston Street via SpareRoom.co.uk to a woman who was visiting from another country.

The woman said she woke up during the night to find Ezenwankwo in her bed  on the night of August 5. Ezenwankwo,  was arrested on August 22 and charged with assault by penetration after the woman reported the attack to police .

He appeared in front of Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 22 where he was found guilty and jailed for six years.


You may also like

US Based Nigerian Man Cries Out For Justice After SARS Forced His Friend to Pay N920k

Trailer, fuel tanker collide on Suleja-Minna Road

Deputy superintendent of prison nabbed for alleged robbery

“Dear Nigerians, if prayers fixes countries, your country will be a world power”

16-year-old killer of Nigerian teenager murdered in London arrested

Prayer is not the key: Nigerians react to ‘pray for Nigeria’ response whenever tragedy occurs

Man Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

Five Diabolic Things Yahoo Boys Now Do To Get Wealthy

Foolishness killed those that died in Lagos tanker explosion – Eyewitness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *