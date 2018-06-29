Nigerian man in the UK sentenced to jail for raping his tenant

A 34-year-old Nigerian man has been docked for raping his tenant while she slept. The suspect, Francis Ezenwankwo had rented out his home in Heston Street via SpareRoom.co.uk to a woman who was visiting from another country.

The woman said she woke up during the night to find Ezenwankwo in her bed on the night of August 5. Ezenwankwo, was arrested on August 22 and charged with assault by penetration after the woman reported the attack to police .

He appeared in front of Snaresbrook Crown Court on June 22 where he was found guilty and jailed for six years.