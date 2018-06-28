Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian Man proposes to his girlfriend on the same spot they met five years ago

A Nigerian man took his fiancee, Dammy, to the street they first met in August 2013, to propose to her.

They dated for eight months before they agreed to meet at the junction leading to Dammy’s house.

He took her to the same spot where they met and asked her to marry him. She happily said yes! Congrats to them!

Love is a beautiful thing..

See more photos below ;

In related gist, An unidentified man gave his lady the most amazing proposal ever!

He took his woman outside the country, paid for an expensive dinner in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Santorini Greece, and popped the question with a beautiful Diamond ring.

The lady identified as Jasmine is now feeling like the happiest girl in the World.

In her words:

“This man has just made me the happiest woman on this planet! My best friend, my partner in crime, my lover decided to fly me across the world to make me his fiancé!!!

“I love you so much baby and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

“All of the detail and planning that went into this trip is unbelievable and I will never forget this experience. We’re getting married!!! 👰🏾💍”

