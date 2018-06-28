Nigerian man reveals how having a panic attack saved him from F.sars officials

Another day, another story on the ever trending EndSars campaign.

A Nigerian man with the twitter handle @dwayneflicker narrated his ordeal at the hands of Sars officials and he revealed how a twist to the story saved him from the unknown.

Read below ;

SARS just stopped me now and got me into there van for going to drop a ebuka off and withdraw money at the atm next thing i knw they searched my fone and asked for my id and i didnt even go out with any bcs i was just going to the atm and next thing they were struggling to get me into their van .

I kinda was shouting in the middle of the road and the other guy was shouting too bcs he was like i shud enter dere van let them follow me and go get my id card and i couldnt be cause if u enter d van dats all for the day, They wud come bail u out

I was with them for an hour they searched me and searched my phone, to cut the story short i had a panic attack and they saw me fall on the fall they entered there van and zoomed off.

My uber driver rushed me to the hospital and i was given mobilizer to calm me down

I finally had my sars experience this night at mobolaji Bank Anthony Way

They wud come bail u out … — The Wolf oF Lagos™ (@dwayneflicker) June 28, 2018

