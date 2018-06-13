Trending

Nigerian Man Reveals Why He Buried His Father In A N32M BMW Jeep

A Nigerian man who honoured his father by burying him in a brand new luxury BMW, instead of a coffin has revealed why he did it.

The wealthy man identified as Azubuike revealed that he took the unusual step after he had promised his father he would buy him a flashy car. But, before he could achieve the dream, his father died.

So after his father died recently due to old age in the remote village of Ihiala, Nigeria, Azubuike bought a brand new car worth $66,000 from a showroom to bury his father and fulfill his promise.

The burial reportedly took place over the weekend in Anambra State, where the late father was allegedly residing.

A picture of the burial caused a stir on social media and was shared more than 22,000 times. The photo taken at the funeral shows a huge grave dug six feet deep and a BMW being lowered into it.

He recently lost his father and wanted to give him a befitting home-going. He decided to purchase a brand new BMW worth use as his coffin.

However, many people on Facebook were furious with the man for making a mockery of his father while others were angered at the waste of money and stated he could have used it for the development of the village.

“Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off,” Sifiso Inno Makhashila, a Facebook user, said.

“Insanity and selfishness regardless of that fact that is your cash,” another Facebook user, Calvin Cal Diamean, said.

Another user, Obienice Mohale, wrote on his Facebook page, “This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people.”

-Gistreel

You may also like

Nigerians ‘Roast’ Senator Ben Bruce for comparing Nigeria to America

You must rollover subscribers unfinished or unused data subscription – NCC to Telecoms

IGP Idris Ibrahim approves request by Human Rights group to audit all SARS detention cells in Nigeria

Nigerian Lady exposes Pastor who cursed her for refusing to date him

Lady Drags Her Fiancée On The Ground In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

Officers of SARS threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African China (Video)

Latest Update: Alizee’s husband to DANE to undergo DNA screening

TV Host fired after Viewers reportedly complained her Dress was Inappropriate for Ramadan

Nigerian Lady rains curses on a man who sent her friend request after insulting her sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *