Nigerian Man Reveals Why He Buried His Father In Brand New BMW Jeep

The Nigerian man buried his dad in a brand new BMW car

The wealthy man identified as Azubuike revealed that he took the unusual step after he had promised his father he would buy him a flashy car. But, before he could achieve the dream, his father died.

So after his father died recently due to old age in the remote village of Ihiala, Nigeria, Azubuike bought a brand new car worth $66,000 from a showroom to bury his father and fulfill his promise.

The burial reportedly took place over the weekend in Anambra State, where the late father was allegedly residing.

A picture of the burial caused a stir on social media and was shared more than 22,000 times. The photo taken at the funeral shows a huge grave dug six feet deep and a BMW being lowered into it.

He recently lost his father and wanted to give him a befitting home-going. He decided to purchase a brand new BMW worth use as his coffin.

However, many people on Facebook were furious with the man for making a mockery of his father while others were angered at the waste of money and stated he could have used it for the development of the village.

“Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off,” Sifiso Inno Makhashila, a Facebook user, said.

“Insanity and selfishness regardless of that fact that is your cash,” another Facebook user, Calvin Cal Diamean, said.

Another user, Obienice Mohale, wrote on his Facebook page, “This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people.”

