“Nigerian Men Are The Best, They Spend On Ladies Well” – South Africa Lady Says

A South African lady simply identified as @mootjeiskew on Twitter took to the platform to gush about how caring and nice Nigerian men are.

According to her, she prefer getting married to a Nigerian Guy as they seems to know how to spend on their ladies. She said they are better than South African guy who always batter their ladies.

Read her tweets below;

“When It Comes To Women, Nigerian Men Are The Kings Of Africa” Despite the hatred and distrust by many South Africans on Nigerians living in South Africa,Nigerian men are greatest men I’ve ever had a relationship with. would love to get married to one if she can find one. I’ve been scared of what people will say. But funny enough, I love them and would like to marry one”.

“Nigerians men are better than South African men. Nigerian guys spend money on them because apparently, their South African guys are not that… I have seen a case where you give a South African girls money that is not that much but she’s like so surprised and so happy. Nigerian guys ball out and spend so much money on us, and take us shopping…I mean they like us.”

“South African men should forget about the scare tactic of lying about narcotics regarding Nigerians, we ladies discovered it’s a blanket lie. Nigerian men know how to treat women; spending money on them instead of writing poems.”

“Nigerian Men ain’t got time for poems, they give you cash , Love and a good time. South Africa has one of the world’s highest rates of rape and murder of women. More than 40,000 cases of rape are reported every year, figures which are thought to only represent a fraction of actual attacks.”

“I am so obsessed with naija guys but i don’t know why. i really dont like guys from my country South Africa or Botswana. More women are murdered , wounded , battered by South African men than in any other country. This means if you are in relationship with a South African man, you are more likely to be abused or killed. I won’t mind moving to Nigeria or bringing a Nigerian man down to SA , I will take go care of you.. I love Nigerian men… Pls retweet so my Nigerian king can find Me.”