Nigerian Model “Chika Lann” Finally Loose Her N40Million Hair after Nigeria lost to Croatia (Video)

Nigerian controversial model “Chikalann” finally lets go of her N40million hair after promising to do so if Nigeria loses match against Croatia at the 2018 world cup in Russia.

The model revealed in the video that she promised her fans that she would loose her hair if Nigeria lost to Croatia at the World Cup.

Following the sad 2-0 loss of the Nigerian Super Eagles to Croatia, Chika Lann came online to show that she has fulfilled her promise by loosing her N40million hair after they lost.

She wrote as she shared the video;

“Many people have been daring me to lose my hair… But, I don’t care. I don’t do what people tell me to do. I only loosed it because of my Promise.

I am still Chika Lann with or without the 40M hair.

Watch video below;