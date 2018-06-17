Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian model whose hair is worth N40million shows off her man.

The lovely lady made the news after she revealed in an interview with Pulse that her hair costs N40million – a claim many are still teasing her with today.

Model, Chika Lann has finally shown off the man behind her N40million hair as she took to her IG to celebrate him on Father’s Day.

Sharing a photo of them together, she wrote;

Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing Man in the World!!! My one and only Sexy Lion…The one that makes my heart go la la…I love you!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #theloveofmylife #thecutestofthemall#happyfathersday #family

