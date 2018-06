Nigerian music producer, Kiddominant has joined the Porsche Gang, after he acquired a brand new Porsche Panamera valued at 45 million naira…

According to his Instagram post, He says, “It’s a cash transaction”.

Kiddominant who is currently in South Africa is majorly known for producing smash hit singles for Davido, Mayorkun, Aka and others. He was also featured in one of the hottest singles in the album of South African rapper, Aka titled Fela in Versace.

