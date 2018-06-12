Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th June

Daily Trust

Former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the injustices associated with the annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, with the posthumous honour being conferred on Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the freest and fairest election in the country.

Tribune

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared Tuesday, June 12, ￼2018, a public holiday in honour of the winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The Nation

A Lagos High Court yesterday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Kingsley Inyang, to life imprisonment for defiling his church member’s 12-year-old daughter.

Punch

The House of Representatives said on Monday that it had no plan to step down a proposed bill to criminalise estimated billing by electricity distribution companies in the country.

Vanguard

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has explained that the recently conducted police recruitment examination questions were set by its workers who are Christians.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI of Morocco Monday in Rabat, lamented the persistent threat posed to security in Africa by violent extremism and terrorism and resolved to cooperate with each other in the fight against the scourge.

The Sun

Amidst a surging sell off on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on investors to remain calm and continue playing in the Nigerian Stock Market as the fundamentals of the economy remain strong.

Daily Times

No fewer than three people are feared dead as a result of bomb blast that occurred yesterday, around noon opposite AA Duhu filling station, close to Kabang junction, in Mubi town, Adamawa.

Guardian