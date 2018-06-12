Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th June

Trending

Daily Trust

Obasanjo challenged me for declaring June 12 Public Holiday – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the injustices associated with the annulment of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, with the posthumous honour being conferred on Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the freest and fairest election in the country.

Tribune

Ekiti: Fayose declares June 12 public holiday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared Tuesday, June 12, ￼2018, a public holiday in honour of the winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The Nation

Man bags life jail for defiling girl, 12

A Lagos High Court yesterday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Kingsley Inyang, to life imprisonment for defiling his church member’s 12-year-old daughter.

Punch

No going back on law to criminalise estimated billing –Reps

The House of Representatives said on Monday that it had no plan to step down a proposed bill to criminalise estimated billing by electricity distribution companies in the country.

Vanguard

Police recruitment examination: Arabic questions included as dummies – JAMB

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has explained that the recently conducted police recruitment examination questions were set by its workers who are Christians.

Thisday

Buhari, Mohammed VI Lament Violent Extremism, Vow to Fight Scourge

President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI of Morocco Monday in Rabat, lamented the persistent threat posed to security in Africa by violent extremism and terrorism and resolved to cooperate with each other in the fight against the scourge.

The Sun

Nigeria’s economic fundamentals still strong, says Fashola

Amidst a surging sell off on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on investors to remain calm and continue playing in the Nigerian Stock Market as the fundamentals of the economy remain strong.

Daily Times

3 feared dead in fresh Mubi bomb blast

No fewer than three people are feared dead as a result of bomb blast that occurred yesterday, around noon opposite AA Duhu filling station, close to Kabang junction, in Mubi town, Adamawa.

Guardian

Nigeria spends N190b on petrol subsidy in one year

With continued plummeting of crude oil prices, Nigeria now records a monthly average of N15.859 billion as under-recovery on importation of petrol or Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

Tribune

Ekiti guber: PDP condemns Fayemi over alleged destruction of campaign billboards, posters

The campaign organisation of the Ekiti State deputy governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola, has condemned the wanton destruction of its campaign billboards by thugs supervised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate…

Leadership

Offa Robbery Too Serious To Be Politicised – Gov Ahmed

Kwara state governor, Alh  Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on the Nigerian Police Force to carry out a thorough investigation into the Offa robbery incident of April 5, this year and ensure all criminals involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.

The Nation

EFCC alleges plot to frame up investigator

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday it has uncovered alleged plot by a businessman, Abdulhamid Mahmud Zari, to frame up one of its key investigators, Mr. Abubakar Madaki.


