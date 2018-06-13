Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th June

Punch

Twenty-five years after the military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday formally apologised to the family of the deceased who died in custody while struggling to reclaim his mandate.

Vanguard

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads for two federal agencies and tenure renewal of six others.

The Sun

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

Thisday

Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will Wednesday sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law, THISDAY learnt Tuesday.

Daily Times

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Police Command on Tuesday debunked the claim that one of its officers, Insp. Matthew Esan, was involved in human trafficking at the airport.

Guardian

Daily Trust

President Muhammmadu Buhari tonight met with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has formally presented the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, and his running mate Mr. Kazeem ‘Deji Ogunsakin, to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Julius Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Leadership

Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano yesterday refused an application by a former governor of Kano State Malam Ibrahim Shekarau for the release of his international passport to enable him travel to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

The Nation