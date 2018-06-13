Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th June

Punch

June 12: Stop showing loyalty to Abacha, Soyinka tells President

Twenty-five years after the military dictator, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday formally apologised to the family of the deceased who died in custody while struggling to reclaim his mandate.

Vanguard

President Buhari appoints new heads for federal agencies 

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new heads for two federal agencies and tenure renewal of six others.

The Sun

Buhari reappoints Boboye as FRSC boss, appoints Lawal SSA Foreign Affairs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the tenure of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi.

Thisday

Buhari Signs 2018 Budget Wednesday

Barring any last-minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will Wednesday sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law, THISDAY learnt Tuesday.

Daily Times

Police deny officer’s involvement in human trafficking at MMIA

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Police Command on Tuesday debunked the claim that one of its officers, Insp. Matthew Esan, was involved in human trafficking at the airport.

Guardian

‘Nigeria has lost fortunes to collapse of national shipping line’

Nigeria as a maritime nation has lost fortunes to the collapse of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) about 13 years ago.The Executive Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this in Onne, Rivers State…

Daily Trust

Buhari meets APC governors at Aso Rock

President Muhammmadu Buhari tonight met with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune

Ekiti 2018: Fayose presents PDP candidate, running mate to Ado, curses any politician planning violence

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has formally presented the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, and his running mate Mr. Kazeem ‘Deji Ogunsakin, to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Julius Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Leadership

Alleged N950m Fraud: Court Stops Shekarau From Traveling Abroad

Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano yesterday refused an application by a former governor of Kano State Malam Ibrahim Shekarau for the release of his international passport to enable him travel to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

The Nation

N1.162b fraud: Court jails former Governor Dariye 16yrs

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gudu, Abuja yesterday sentenced former Plateau State Governor Joshua Chibi Dariye to a 16 years in prison.


