Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th June

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday halted the trial of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador Dickson Akoh in the 13 count alleged criminal charges brought against him by the Nigerian police. Vanguard

Northern Region Editor Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, showcased the successful trial and conviction of two former governors, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for massive corruption, saying it was a sign of its commitment to fight graft, no matter who was involved.

Punch

The Labour Party has rejected the plan by former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, to rejoin the party which he left in 2014 to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Daily Trust

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to desist from further ‘libellous’ attacks on the party leaders.

Tribune

NO fewer than four persons of the Tiv extraction were reportedly killed on Wednesday again, by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way to farm at Antsa village of Kwara district in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.