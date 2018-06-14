Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th June

 

leadership

We Won’t Tolerate You Any Longer, APC Tells Okorocha

The national leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the continued attacks on the party’s leadership by the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, saying the party would not tolerate such misdemeanour.

The Nation

APC Convention: Pro-Buhari governors, top leaders may adopt harmonised list

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, President Muhammadu Buhari may have directed all his backers to close ranks in choosing the next set of leaders to manage the party.

Guardian

Ekiti State House of Assembly suspends chief whip for sleeping at plenary sessions

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has suspended its Chief Whip, Mr. Sunday Akinniyi, who is representing Ikere Constituency 2, for allegedly sleeping at plenary sessions.

Daily Times

One year to go, court removes Kogi Senator Aidoko

Barely a year to the expiration of the 8th National Assembly, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sacked Senator Attai Aidoko (PDP, Kogi…

The Sun

Court halts trial of Peace Corps boss, Akoh

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday halted the trial of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador Dickson Akoh in the 13 count alleged criminal charges brought against him by the Nigerian police.

Vanguard

Dariye, Nyame’s convictions: EFCC is apolitical, blind to party affiliations —Spokesman

Northern Region Editor Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, showcased the successful trial and conviction of two former governors, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for massive corruption, saying it was a sign of its commitment to fight graft, no matter who was involved.

Punch

Mimiko dumps PDP, LP rejects ex-gov’s defection plan

The Labour Party has rejected the plan by former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, to rejoin the party which he left in 2014 to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Daily Trust

Governor Okorocha in a ditch, APC says

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to desist from further ‘libellous’ attacks on the party leaders.

Tribune

Nasarawa fresh attacks: Four farmers allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen

NO fewer than four persons of the Tiv extraction were reportedly killed on Wednesday again, by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way to farm at Antsa village of Kwara district in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.


