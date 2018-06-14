Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th June

leadership
We Won’t Tolerate You Any Longer, APC Tells Okorocha
The national leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the continued attacks on the party’s leadership by the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, saying the party would not tolerate such misdemeanour.
Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, President Muhammadu Buhari may have directed all his backers to close ranks in choosing the next set of leaders to manage the party.
Court halts trial of Peace Corps boss, Akoh
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court yesterday halted the trial of the National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Ambassador Dickson Akoh in the 13 count alleged criminal charges brought against him by the Nigerian police.
Dariye, Nyame’s convictions: EFCC is apolitical, blind to party affiliations —Spokesman
Northern Region Editor Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, showcased the successful trial and conviction of two former governors, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for massive corruption, saying it was a sign of its commitment to fight graft, no matter who was involved.
Mimiko dumps PDP, LP rejects ex-gov’s defection plan
The Labour Party has rejected the plan by former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, to rejoin the party which he left in 2014 to join the Peoples Democratic Party.
Governor Okorocha in a ditch, APC says
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha to desist from further ‘libellous’ attacks on the party leaders.
Nasarawa fresh attacks: Four farmers allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen
NO fewer than four persons of the Tiv extraction were reportedly killed on Wednesday again, by suspected Fulani herdsmen on their way to farm at Antsa village of Kwara district in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.