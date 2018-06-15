Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th June

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves but should treat them with disdain for bringing hardships on others.

Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, yesterday, said he did not dispute the figures of National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on employment.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Governmental Organisations and Allied Matters, Rev. Simeon Nwulu, who made the disclosure when he hosted the leadership of the state’s Correspondents Chapel, yesterday, said only 15 of the 272 social homes in the state are legal.

The United States of America (USA), has said the world is interested and would monitor the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State to ensure that rules are not circumvented in the poll.

A fresh crisis is brewing in the camp of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), over who succeeds outgoing Governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the State. The crisis is not a physical one but crisis of wisdom against the interest of one person who wants to be a domineering factor in a State with diverse ethnic groups…

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prince Kinsley Moghalu, has explained the reasons why he is aspiring to become president in 2019, saying that his vision is to wage a decisive war against “drug abuse and poverty.”

The 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State presents an interesting opportunity for analysis. The election will be interesting in more sense than one. It is now becoming clearer why the immediate former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, …

