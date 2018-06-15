Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th June

Punch

Buhari to Nigerians: Stop glorifying thieves, treat them with disdain

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves but should treat them with disdain for bringing hardships on others.

Vanguard

I didn’t dispute NBS figure on employment—Keyamo

Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, yesterday, said he did not dispute the figures of National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on employment.

The Sun

Imo uncovers 257 illegal baby factories

Special Assistant to the Governor on Non-Governmental Organisations and Allied Matters, Rev. Simeon Nwulu, who made the disclosure when he hosted the leadership of the state’s Correspondents Chapel, yesterday, said only 15 of the 272 social homes in the state are legal.

Thisday

US Promises to Monitor Ekiti Guber Poll

The United States of America (USA), has said the world is interested and would monitor the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State to ensure that rules are not circumvented in the poll.

Daily Times

Crisis brews in Osun APC over Aregbesola’s successor

A fresh crisis is brewing in the camp of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), over who succeeds outgoing Governor Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, in the September 22, 2018 governorship election in the State. The crisis is not a physical one but crisis of wisdom against the interest of one person who wants to be a domineering factor in a State with diverse ethnic groups…

Daily Trust

Why I want to be president — Ex-CBN dep gov

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prince Kinsley Moghalu, has explained the reasons why he is aspiring to become president in 2019, saying that his vision is to wage a decisive war against “drug abuse and poverty.”

Guardian

INEC will announce Ekiti poll’s results in Ado-Ekiti, says REC

Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, has said that the results of the July 14 governorship election in the state will be officially declared in Ado-Ekiti contrary to rumours that the results may be announced in Abuja.

Tribune

Ekiti election: Why the odds favour PDP

The 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State presents an interesting opportunity for analysis. The election will be interesting in more sense than one. It is now becoming clearer why the immediate former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, …

The Nation

Buhari to Nigerians: stop glorifying thieves

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to practise the virtues of Islam beyond the fasting season.


