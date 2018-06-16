Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th June

Punch

One of the prominent human rights activists who led the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 presidential mandate, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba, who is also a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association,speaks on the events that characterised the election and its annulment, in this interview with GBENRO ADEOYE and TUNDE AJAJA

Vanguard

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says he is ready to give detailed financial accounts of his stewardship in the state.

The Sun

Kwara elders, under the auspices of Kwara Elders’ Unity Forum, have called on the Inspector General of Police to carry out thorough investigation into the Offa robbery case so that justice will be done on the matter.

Thisday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State and the 2019 general election will be better than the previous polls conducted by the

commission.

Daily Times

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday held a private meeting with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II at his Palace in Benin, the Edo capital.

Guardian

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has called on displaced people in Borno North to return home to restart their lives as their communities are now safe and secured.

Daily Trust

Why I cannot refund money to EFCC – Ladoja A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja on Friday explained why he could not refund money to the coffer of the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) over his alleged misappropriation of state’s funds while in office between 2003 and 2007.

Tribune

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Delta State, has slammed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the sack of 568 staff of Delta Line Transport Service Ltd.

Leadership

Farmers in Bauchi who planted crops early this farming season are having sleepless nights following a dry spell being experienced, resulting in the drying up of their tender crops.

The Nation

Internally Displaced Persons in Edo State have said they are in need of anti-malaria and anti-biotics drugs.