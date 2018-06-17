Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June

Punch
I may sue political parties over nomination fees –Falana
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday, restated his opposition to the sale of nomination forms to aspirants for elective offices by political parties.
Vanguard
Ekiti gov, 2019 elections will be better than previous polls — INEC
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it may need not deploy large number of security personnel to polling booths in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.
The Sun
No vacancy in Aso Rock, Kalu tells Lamido
Ahead of the June 23 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the foremost aspirants to the national chairmanship position, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to bring his natural abilities to resolve disagreements to bear in the party’s internal conflicts, if elected.
Guardian
Ekiti state traditional rules under the aegis of Ekiti State Council Traditional Rulers on Friday told security agencies not to deploy soldiers to the state for the July 14 governorship election and also restrain from unlawful arrest.
Tribune
APC National Covention: 19 aspirants risk disqualification —Okorocha
About 19 aspirants seeking for various positions in the All Progressives Congress, (APC) national secretariat risk disqualification. Imo state governor and chairman of the convention appeal committee, Governor Rochas Okorocha made the disclosure at the weekend.
Leadership
PMB’s Govt Most Transparent – Enang
Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen Ita Enang, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the most transparent.
The Nation
The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that ahead of the 2019 governorship race in Rivers State, he has not resigned as the helmsman of NIMASA.