Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June

Punch

I may sue political parties over nomination fees –Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Saturday, restated his opposition to the sale of nomination forms to aspirants for elective offices by political parties.

Vanguard

Ekiti gov, 2019 elections will be better than previous polls — INEC 

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it  may need not deploy large number of security personnel to polling booths in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Sun

No vacancy in Aso Rock, Kalu tells Lamido

Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor-Kalu, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate to beat in the 2019 presidential election, saying that he would not support any other candidate o‎ther than the president.

Ahead of the June 23 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the foremost aspirants to the national chairmanship position, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to bring his natural abilities to resolve disagreements to bear in the party’s internal conflicts, if elected.

Guardian

Oyegun behind crisis rocking APC, says Ucha

Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 election, Senator Julius Ucha, yesterday, said the outgoing national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, is the main factor behind the crisis rocking the party.

Daily Trust

Ekiti: Monarchs reject soldiers, unlawful arrests during poll

Ekiti state traditional rules under the aegis of Ekiti State Council Traditional Rulers on Friday told security agencies not to deploy soldiers to the state for the July 14 governorship election and also restrain from unlawful arrest.

Tribune

APC National Covention: 19 aspirants risk disqualification —Okorocha

About  19 aspirants seeking for various positions in the All Progressives Congress, (APC)   national secretariat risk disqualification. Imo state governor and chairman of the convention appeal committee, Governor Rochas Okorocha   made the disclosure at the weekend.

Leadership

PMB’s Govt Most Transparent – Enang

Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen Ita Enang, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the most transparent.

The Nation

2019: I’ve not resigned as NIMASA DG, says Peterside

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that ahead of the 2019 governorship race in Rivers State, he has not resigned as the helmsman of NIMASA.


