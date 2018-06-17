Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June

Ahead of the June 23 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the foremost aspirants to the national chairmanship position, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to bring his natural abilities to resolve disagreements to bear in the party’s internal conflicts, if elected.

Guardian

Ekiti state traditional rules under the aegis of Ekiti State Council Traditional Rulers on Friday told security agencies not to deploy soldiers to the state for the July 14 governorship election and also restrain from unlawful arrest.

Tribune

About 19 aspirants seeking for various positions in the All Progressives Congress, (APC) national secretariat risk disqualification. Imo state governor and chairman of the convention appeal committee, Governor Rochas Okorocha made the disclosure at the weekend.