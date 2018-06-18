Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th June

Punch

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, has said the Ekiti State Government has used N35.34bn to service the huge debts incurred by the Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s administration from 2010 to 2014.

Vanguard

No fewer than 20 persons were, Saturday night, killed in fresh suicide bomb explosion at Abbatchari village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Sun

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congresses (APC) scheduled for this weekend, aspirants and different interest groups have begun intense lobby for inclusion into a Unity List allegedly endorsed by the Presidency.

Thisday

After prolonged speculations about his presidential ambition, former Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi Sunday confirmed his intention to seek the party’s nomination for the 2019 presidential election.

Daily Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) appeal committee headed by the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that about 19 aspirants seeking various positions have been disqualified by the Screening panel.

Guardian

Rohr still hopeful of qualification despite Eagles’ loss to Croatia Despite losing 0-2 to Croatian in their opening game of the on-going FIFA World cup in Russia, Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr still harbours hope that his side will qualify for the second round. Daily Trust Pollution: Soot still casts toxic shadows over Rivers State More than one year after its devastating impact was noticed by residents of Port Harcourt and its surroundings, the poisonous emission otherwise known as black soot has continued to pose a threat, especially to residents of Port Harcourt, Oyigbo, Obio Akpor , Ahoada, Degema, Bonny, Okrika and Eleme LGAs.

Tribune

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his charge to Nigerians not to glorify thieves, saying the president had been harbouring people that have been looting the commonwealth of the country.

Leadership

Former Vice President and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow Tuesday June 19, 2018, resume his visit to states controlled by the PDP, in continuation of his nationwide consultation with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP, towards the actualization of his presidential ambition.

The Nation