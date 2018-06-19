Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th June

Punch
Buhari rules out meeting with nPDP members
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he will never sit down for discussion with the aggrieved members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party that joined forces to form the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Vanguard
Killings: Blame FG, not politicians, Turaki tells DHQ
ABUJA—A former Minister of Special Duties and 2019 Presidential hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Kabiru Turaki, SAN, has reacted to claims by spokesman of Nigerian military…
The Sun
Pinnick: Eagles have the ability to progress
Following Super Eagles’ abysmal performance against Croatia, NFF president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has called on Nigerian back at home to keep supporting the team with prayers.
Thisday
FG Orders Land Border Shut to Protect Local Rice Production
In a move to protect local production, the federal government has directed the closure of the nation’s land border over incessant smuggling of foreign rice into Nigeria.
Daily Times
Dangote launches N2bn ready made village in N’East
Aliko Dangote Foundation, on Monday, launched the Dangote village built for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.
Guardian
Atiku tells opposition to accept defeat if it loses
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar wants the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be prepared to accept defeat in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. Atiku said this yesterday when he visited the state with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council.
Daily Trust
Rep aspirant to challenge Gbajabiamila’s 5th term ambition
An aspirant for Surulere I Federal Constituency from Lagos State on the platform of the APC, Aderemi Banjo, has kick-started mobilization to stop the re-election bid of the current Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, ahead of the 2019 elections.
Tribune
Fayose instigating violence ahead Ekiti gov election ―Adeyeye
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of instigating the resurgence of violence and killings ahead of the governorship election taking place in the state next month.
Leadership
Islamic State Not Training In Nigeria – Police
Nigeria Police have denied story on foreign media that leaders of Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) are sneaking battle-hardened jihadis from Syria into Nigeria to train terrorists for possible attacks in Britain.
The Nation
Report: Islamic State sneaks jihadists into Nigeria
In what has been described as a “terror exchange programme”, Commmanders of the Islamic State (IS) have been sneaking jihadists into Nigeria from Syria to train them for possible attacks, according to a report by The Sun of London.