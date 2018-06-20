Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th June

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the 2018 Appropriation Act.

Vanguard

Seeks Stronger Security, Economic Cooperation President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday addressed the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament known as the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in Moscow

The Sun

Tragedy struck at Akpata Street in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, on Monday night, as a family of seven were said to have been wiped off by generator fume. The family was said to have put on a generator in their kitchen and left it running throughout the night.

Thisday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidency moved swiftly Tuesday to deny media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had called the bluff of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc of the ruling party that had declared a dispute, claiming it had been marginalised in the prevailing power sharing arrangement.

Daily Times

The Democratic Front (DF), a pressure group in the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the front runner for the national chairmanship of the party has entered into an unholy pact with the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,

Guardian

Atiku vows to fight dictatorship Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said he was ready to face and fight dictatorship and anti-democratic forces in the country.

Daily Trust

The Federal Government has mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to authenticate all Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) presented by companies and individuals engaged in public procurement processes.

Leadership

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has commended the federal government’s decision to shut down a neighbouring country through which rice is smuggled on a large scale into Nigeria.

Tribune

KOGI State Governor, Yahaya Bello has been tasked to embrace the political family of late Prince Abubakar Audu in moving the state forward.

The Nation

Ninety-four ranches are on the way in 10 states prone to herdsmen/farmers clashes.