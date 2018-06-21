Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st June

Punch
2018 Budget difficult to implement with NASS’ alterations, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday lamented that the 2018 Appropriation Bill which he signed into law would be difficult, if not impossible, to implement because of the alterations members of the National Assembly effected on the document he submitted to them on November 7, 2017.
Vanguard
Jonathan hero of democracy in Nigeria —Atiku
A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a hero of democracy in Nigeria
The Sun
2019: We’ve not endorsed Buhari, Oshiomhole –CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied reports that it has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole’s ambition to contest for the All Preogressives Congress national chairmanship seat.
Thisday
Makarfi: Nigeria Needs a Leader to Salvage Her from Sorrows, Pains
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has stated that Nigeria is in a great danger as a result of insecurity and uncertainty, hence in dire need of a leader that will salvage her from the sorrows and pains.
Daily Times
Herdsmen attacks: Benue youths exonerate Buhari from sponsoring killers, hail Buratai
JThe Benue Youths Forum, the umbrella body of all youth groups in Benue State have exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from the incessant killings in the state.
Guardian
Tribune
NASS not worried about Buhari’s budget concerns, says Senate deputy majority leader
THE Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, Alh. Bala Ibn Na’allah, on Wednesday, said that the National Assembly (NASS) was unperturbed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s concerns about the adjustments it made in the 2018 Appropriation Bill.
Leadership
PMB Lacks Capacity To Implement 2018 Budget – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s submission that the 2018 budget, signed by him, will be near un-implementable, is a clear admission that he lacks the capacity and competence to run a development-oriented economy as desired by Nigerians.
The Nation
It was supposed to be a lively ceremony, but yesterday’s budget signing at the Presidential Villa was sober.