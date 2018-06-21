Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st June

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday lamented that the 2018 Appropriation Bill which he signed into law would be difficult, if not impossible, to implement because of the alterations members of the National Assembly effected on the document he submitted to them on November 7, 2017.

Vanguard

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as a hero of democracy in Nigeria

The Sun

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied reports that it has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole’s ambition to contest for the All Preogressives Congress national chairmanship seat. Thisday Makarfi: Nigeria Needs a Leader to Salvage Her from Sorrows, Pains A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has stated that Nigeria is in a great danger as a result of insecurity and uncertainty, hence in dire need of a leader that will salvage her from the sorrows and pains. Daily Times

JThe Benue Youths Forum, the umbrella body of all youth groups in Benue State have exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from the incessant killings in the state.

Guardian

Tribune

THE Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, Alh. Bala Ibn Na’allah, on Wednesday, said that the National Assembly (NASS) was unperturbed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s concerns about the adjustments it made in the 2018 Appropriation Bill.