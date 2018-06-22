Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd June

 

Punch

South-East senators, IYC, CACOL reject budget cuts

The IYC, on its part, berated the lawmakers for cutting budgetary allocations for  the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, and the East -West Road projects.

Vanguard

APC: How Oshiomhole won Buhari’s heart

How the relationship between the retired taciturn former soldier and the vocal, active former unionist could define the future of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC

The Sun

Shrinking Lake Chad responsible for terrorism in North East, says FG

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed the continuous shrinking of Lake Chad in the North-East as one of the numerous factors responsible for incessant conflicts and unrest in the region.

This Day

Oshiomhole Inches Towards Victory as Ebri Withdraws

With the withdrawal of a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Clement Ebri, from the race Thursday, the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding on Saturday would more or less be a coronation ceremony for former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, who now stands unopposed for the position of the national chairman of the party.

Daily Times

FG gives breakdown, to finance deficit with N1.6trn loan

The Federal Government has said that it will borrow N1.643 trillion to finance the shortfall in the N9.12 trillion 2018 Budget, adding that the projected deficit is within threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

Guardian

National Assembly under fire over budget alterations

Some Nigerians have criticised the National Assembly for changes made to the 2018 budget, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.The president during the event said the legislators…

Tribune

DSS arrests 2 suspected IS commanders in Abuja

THE Department of State Services (DSS) said it had arrested two Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) commanders in Kukuntu village, Gwgwalada, Abuja.

The Nation

Policeman killed as Shi’ites protest in Kaduna, Abuja

A riot policeman died yesterday when members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, protested in Kaduna.

 


