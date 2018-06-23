Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd June

Punch

Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the appointment of three Permanent Secretaries – Mrs. Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele and Mrs. Fatima Binta Bamidele – who have been without posting since November 2015 should not be terminated in view of the fact that allegations against them could not be proven.

Tribune

THE Nigeria Police Force on Friday announced strict security measures as approved by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris towards the peaceful conduct of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC‎, holding at Eagle Square, Abuja today.

Guardian

For the first time since assuming power as the ruling party, members of All Progressives Congress (APC) will today elect its national officers at its maiden convention in Abuja. The convention which many have expressed fears that it would be crisis ridden, may be hitch-free, following last minute consultations and horse trading among the party leaders.

Daily Times

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia). The development came just as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the arrest of Abaribe, saying that there was no justification for the arrest of its senator.

Daily Trust

The National Assembly said yesterday it altered the 2018 budget proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari last year in order to correct regional imbalances.

The Sun

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Iceland in their second group game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nation

A Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is not the right Nigerian to lead any movement for reform on change of leadership in the country in 2019.