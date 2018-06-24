Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June

Punch

Military owed Abiola N45bn it wasn’t ready to pay –Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, who was the National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party, speaks about the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election among other national issues with JOHN ALECHENU

Vanguard

2019: The opposition will reap windfall after APC National Convention — Makarfi

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has formally indicated his intention to seek nomination of his party for  the presidential ticket.

Tribune

Abaribe’s alarm on 2018 budget landed him in trouble —Counsel

Counsel to the detained Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), has said the senator’s recent outbursts on alleged illegal insertion of N30 billion into the budget of Ministry of Power without his committee’s knowledge was one of the issues that landed the senator in trouble.

Daily Times

What I will Do To ‘Hypocrite Obasanjo’ On July 3 – Soyinka

Noble laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka yesterday said he will expose the atrocities of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Nigerians on July 3. The literary icon said while maintaining that it was time the old breeds left the political stage.

Daily Trust

Disgraced ex-Israeli minister runs Abuja clinic without licence for years

Disgraced former Israeli minister of Energy and Member of Parliament Gonen Segev, who had his medical licence seized by Israeli authorities in 2007, has been running a private clinic in Abuja for several years.

Guardian

Protest as APC holds national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) held its convention, yesterday, amid protest by delegates and a plea by President Muhammadu Buhari that members “keep faith” with the ruling party.

The Nation

Abaribe arrested for gun running, aiding IPOB, says his lawyer

The Department of State Security (DSS) is detaining former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, for alleged gun running and aiding and supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), his lawyer said yesterday.

The Sun

Why I dumped PDP for APC – Wogu, Ex-Labour Minister

Chief Emeka Wogu was the Minister of Labour and Productivity in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Leadership

APC Will Emerge Stronger After Convention – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the party would emerge stronger from its national convention held yesterday.

Thisday

2019: Obasanjo under Pressure to Back Atiku

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is under pressure from close friends and political allies to support his erstwhile deputy, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his presidential bid…


