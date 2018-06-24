Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June

Punch

A former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, who was the National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party, speaks about the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election among other national issues with JOHN ALECHENU

Vanguard

2019: The opposition will reap windfall after APC National Convention — Makarfi

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has formally indicated his intention to seek nomination of his party for the presidential ticket.

Tribune

Counsel to the detained Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), has said the senator’s recent outbursts on alleged illegal insertion of N30 billion into the budget of Ministry of Power without his committee’s knowledge was one of the issues that landed the senator in trouble.

Daily Times

Noble laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka yesterday said he will expose the atrocities of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Nigerians on July 3. The literary icon said while maintaining that it was time the old breeds left the political stage.

Daily Trust

Disgraced former Israeli minister of Energy and Member of Parliament Gonen Segev, who had his medical licence seized by Israeli authorities in 2007, has been running a private clinic in Abuja for several years.

Guardian