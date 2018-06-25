Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th June

Punch

Plateau State was on Sunday thrown into mourning with the killing of 86 persons in the attacks on about 11 communities in the Gashish District by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Plateau bloodbath: Very painful, regrettable, says Buhari

Plateau Killings: We need quick response to tackle security crisis – Saraki President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the reported killings of innocent people in Plateau and vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

Media aide to the John Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, has replied chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, Gboyega Oguntuase, on his allegation that Fayemi could not account for N16.7 billion he claimed to have made as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2017.

The orgy of violence in the country persisted at the weekend as gunmen invaded three local government areas in Plateau State, killing over 100 persons.

The 23th Ekiti State University (EKSU), convocation was during the weekend turned to campaign rally as the State Governor, Ayo Fayose used the occasion to canvass vote for his Deputy, who is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II raided armed bandits’ hideouts in Jambrini Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of 23 June 2018 and destroyed several operational camps of the bandits.

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency should be ready for the defeat of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command has offered million Naira reward to anybody with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hooded lady who alleged that Christopher Marcel Nabugwu, an Inspector of Police is living in opulence.

