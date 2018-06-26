Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th June

This Day

Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extreme poor as of 2018, a report by the Washington-based Brookings Institution has stated.

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned as “extremely callous, inhuman and brazenly divisive,” the statement by the Presidency on the gruesome massacre of hundreds of innocent Nigerians in Plateau state last Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered massive transfer of police personnel in Zamfara state as part of deliberate measures to address cases of armed banditry in the state. Daily Trust Plateau killings: Military, police deploy more troops, helicopters The military and the police have deployed troops in support of efforts to quell the crisis that erupted in parts of Plateau State over the weekend, leading to the death of 86 persons.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest massacre of no fewer than 100 persons in nine communities of Plateau State, saying politicians ‘‘are taking advantage of the situation’’ which he described as ‘‘incredibly unfortunate.”

Former Jigawa State governor, Dr Sule Lamido, has predicted that Nigeria may be destroyed in 30 years if incidents similar to the recent killings in Plateau State continue unabated.

