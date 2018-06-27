Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th June

Punch

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has commended the team and urged Coach Gernot Rohr to build for better days after their heartbreaking exit from the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Vanguard

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Ibadan yesterday for the official launch of the 17th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing the necessary financial assistance.

The Sun

The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, on Tuesday, said from the information available, Nigeria is one of the countries in the world with the highest use of Tramadol relative to its population.

Thisday

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have the requisite experience and capacity to adequately manage the affairs of the country.

Guardian

Daily Trust

A former presidential candidate and current National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said the spate of killings in the country is threatening political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tribune

President MuhammaduBuhari has reassured his administration’s drive to continually provide affordable healthcare services to the public.

Leadership

Two students of Northern Annang Secondary Commercial School, Utu Etim Ekpo who recently won the 2018 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition at Abuja have been awarded Scholarships to University level by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The Nation