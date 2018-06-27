Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th June

 

Punch

Nigeria vs Argentina: Enyeama, Okocha hail Super Eagles despite loss, say better days ahead

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has commended the team and urged Coach Gernot Rohr to build for better days after their heartbreaking exit from the Russia 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Vanguard

FG moves to increase living standard of Nigerians 

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Ibadan yesterday for the official launch of the 17th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing the necessary financial assistance.

The Sun

Nigeria among highest users of Tramadol, says NAFDAC DG

The Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, on Tuesday, said from the information available, Nigeria is one of the countries in the world with the highest use of Tramadol  relative to its population.

Thisday

APC Lacks Capacity, Experience, Says Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have the requisite experience and capacity to adequately manage the affairs of the country.

Guardian

Ortom blames appointees’ ineptitude for state’s problems

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday blamed the problems of his administration on the ineptitude of some of his appointees.

Daily Trust

Killings threat to 2019 campaigns – Okorie

A former presidential candidate and current National Chairman of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has said the spate of killings in the country is threatening political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Tribune

Buhari gives assurance on affordable healthcare

President MuhammaduBuhari has reassured his administration’s drive to continually provide affordable healthcare services to the public.

Leadership

Gov Emmanuel Lauds A’Ibom Public Schools Students For Winning Nat’l Competition

Two students of Northern Annang Secondary Commercial School, Utu Etim Ekpo who recently won the 2018 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition at Abuja have been awarded Scholarships to University level by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The Nation

Killings: Buhari to put more pressure on security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday promised to put more pressure on security chiefs to stop the spate of killings in the land.


