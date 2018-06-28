Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th June

Punch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for doing little to stop killings by herdsmen amid the general insecurity in the country.

Vanguard

Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE yesterday faulted the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Plateau State where about 135 people were killed by Fulani herders, saying it was “full of sound and fury signifying nothing.”

The Sun

Former Military Administrator of Rivers State and chairman, Cross River Northern Consultative Elders Forum (CRNCEF), Gen. Anthony Ukpo (retd), has called on all political parties in Cross River to zone the governorship slot to Northern part of the state for equity and fairness to reign.

Thisday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to annul the recent election of former Edo State Governor, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming that it was not held in compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Daily Times

The Special Military Task Force (STF), Operation Save Haven in Plateau State, on Wednesday, paraded suspected three Fulani herdsmen arrested in connection with the latest killings in the state. The suspects were captured at Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State with firearms including one AK-47, four other rifles and three locally made guns.

Guardian

Buhari to review nation’s security apparatus An overhaul of the nation’s security could be underway.Details emerged yesterday, following a closed-door meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.Buhari, the day earlier, had visited Plateau State where alleged Fulani herdsmen massacred more than a hundred people on Sunday.

Daily Trust

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has cautioned the new National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to exercise restraint in his utterances as they are capable of heating up the polity.

Tribune

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday slated September 25, 2018, to deliver judgment in a suit filed against the Senate and its President, Bukola Saraki by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate reports that the 24 governors elected on the platform of the APC allegedly diverted N150 million each, amounting to N3.6 billion, from their state coffers, to fund the party’s recent national convention.

The Nation