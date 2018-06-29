Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th June

 

Image result for nigeria newspaper

Punch

Buhari signs medical residency training bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed two bills into law.

Vanguard

Plateau killings: Buhari urged to fulfil campaign promise on security 

Past Students Leaders Forum, PSLF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise of stamping out violent activities of militia groups in the country upon assumption of office or resign his hallowed position.

The Sun

UN, Amnesty unveil figures on killings

IN separate reports, two global bodies, Amnesty International and the UN, have passed a damning verdict on the human rights situation in Nigeria. They both unveiled sordid record of wanton killings and maiming in the country between 2017 and this year

Thisday

UN: How Boko Haram, Military Killed, Maimed Hundreds of Children

About 881 children were either killed or maimed by the Boko Haram terror group and Nigerian security forces in 2017, the United Nations (UN) has said.

Daily Times

Buhari can’t secure Nigeria, must be changed, says Dankwambo group

The current Federal administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has completely failed to deliver quality service to the nation and therefore must be changed with a more robust and well-focused leadership that would deliver Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and other social plaques facing the country.

Guardian

How FG loses crude earnings to IOCs metering

The Federal Government’s reliance on the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to determine the quantity of oil production is negatively affecting the country’s crude earnings.

Daily Trust

PDP to Presidency: Stop ‎blame game, end killings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidency to stop the blame-game and end the ‎violent killings of innocent citizens by marauders in the country.

Tribune

PDP Reps caucus backs US over Plateau killings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday applauded the United States’ government for expressing strong condemnation of the latest attack in Plateau state that consumed more than one hundred lives and properties destroyed.

Leadership

Plot To Impeach Imo Deputy Gov Thickens

Plot to impeach the deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, takes a new dimension as governor Rochas Okorocha through the Imo House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Acho Ihim, has taken steps towards realising the vexatious project by suspending four lawmakers suspected to be loyal to the deputy governor for on frivolous reason.

The Nation

Plateau killings: UN condemns attacks targeting civilians

The UN on Friday voiced concerns over the violent conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in West and Central Africa, with particular mention of the recent killings in Plateau, Nigeria, saying they contravened global humanitarian law.


Tags

You may also like

Man Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

Five Diabolic Things Yahoo Boys Now Do To Get Wealthy

Foolishness killed those that died in Lagos tanker explosion – Eyewitness

Lagos Tanker Explosion: 3-yr-old boy declared missing

”Nigeria wIll keep getting poorer if we keep bearing children” – Minister of Trade, Okechukwu Enelemah

‘My father in-law did not cause Plateau killings and Lagos explosion’ – President Buhari’s Son in-law, Ahmed, slams lady

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Apostle Suleiman prophecy on certain “danger dates” surface online

Plateau killings: How a Brave Imam prevented 262 Christians from being killed

Truck Crashes Into A Shop At Ojodu, Lagos After Brake Failure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *