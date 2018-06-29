Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th June

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed two bills into law.

Vanguard

Past Students Leaders Forum, PSLF, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise of stamping out violent activities of militia groups in the country upon assumption of office or resign his hallowed position.

The Sun

UN, Amnesty unveil figures on killings IN separate reports, two global bodies, Amnesty International and the UN, have passed a damning verdict on the human rights situation in Nigeria. They both unveiled sordid record of wanton killings and maiming in the country between 2017 and this year

Thisday

About 881 children were either killed or maimed by the Boko Haram terror group and Nigerian security forces in 2017, the United Nations (UN) has said.

Daily Times

The current Federal administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has completely failed to deliver quality service to the nation and therefore must be changed with a more robust and well-focused leadership that would deliver Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and other social plaques facing the country.

Guardian

Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Presidency to stop the blame-game and end the ‎violent killings of innocent citizens by marauders in the country.

Tribune

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday applauded the United States’ government for expressing strong condemnation of the latest attack in Plateau state that consumed more than one hundred lives and properties destroyed.

Leadership

Plot to impeach the deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, takes a new dimension as governor Rochas Okorocha through the Imo House of Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Acho Ihim, has taken steps towards realising the vexatious project by suspending four lawmakers suspected to be loyal to the deputy governor for on frivolous reason.

The Nation