Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th June

Punch

Lagos tanker explosion: Smell of burnt human flesh filled the air – Reporter’s account

At 5:30pm on Thursday when I approached a popular petrol station along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, I heard several loud explosions on Otedola Bridge. This was accompanied by several balls of fire and thick black smoke rising to the sky.

Guardian

PDP blames Buhari for FAAC deadlock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared yesterday that “President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence is directly responsible for the deadlock at the Federal

The Nation

How I escaped sex trafficking in Italy- Nigerian lady honoured by U.S

Blessing Okoedion rose from being a victim of sex trafficking to becoming an advocate in the fight against modern slavery.

The  Sun

External forces likely involved in Plateau killings – Army

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai said some external forces may be behind the recent violence on the Plateau and in some North-Central States to destabilise the country.

Tribune

Give me ticket, I’ll send Buhari packing ―Baba-Ahmed

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, has told the party that if he is given the presidential ticket, he will run President Muhammadu Buhari out of office in next year’s election.

ThisDay

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Removal of Kebbi Gov. Bagudu

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit seeking the removal from office of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Daily Times

NPCN calls for prayers against politically-masterminded killings in Nigeria

Expresses confidence in Nigerian military, security agencies The National Peace Campaign Network, a non-denominational and inter-faith organization has called for prayers against what it tagged…

Daily Trust

We should stop pretending, everything is wrong with Nigeria – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has said that leaders at all levels must accept their responsibility because they cannot continue to pretend that all is well with the nation.

Leadership

FG Mulls State Police To End Killings

The latest mass killings on the Plateau and the unrelenting spate of kidnappings in parts of the country may have caused the federal government to rethink its opposition to the issue of state police, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday calling for their establishment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


