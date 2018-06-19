Nigerian Pastor gifts mosque N1 million to mosque

Essien Ayi, a senior Pastor at Peniel Church of God in Cross River State, has given one million Naira to the Muslim community in the state capital for completion of its central mosque.

Mr Ayi who is also a lawmaker representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, while speaking at the event, said Nigerians should be their brothers’ keepers, irrespective of religion.

Ayi, who made the cash donation at Gbogobiri, an Hausa settlement in Calabar, said;