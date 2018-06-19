Nigerian Pastor gifts mosque N1 million to mosque

Essien Ayi, a senior Pastor at Peniel Church of God in Cross River State, has given one million Naira to the Muslim community in the state capital for completion of its central mosque.
Mr Ayi who is also a lawmaker representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar-South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, while speaking at the event, said Nigerians should be their brothers’ keepers, irrespective of religion.
Ayi, who made the cash donation at Gbogobiri, an Hausa settlement in Calabar, said;
Every human being whether Christian or Muslim believes in God, the creator. The religion may be different. The mode of practicing may be different, but it is tilted towards one being, which is God,”
“Also the Muslim society has been very supportive of me right from when I was chairman and they informed me that their former mosque had been demolished and they are trying to erect a new and befitting mosque. I feel as a representative, they too are my constituents.
”I am bound to make a token donation towards the completion of that mosque. We should be be our brothers’ keepers. We are all Nigerians irrespective of our religion,”