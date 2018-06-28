Nigerian School Teacher lay curse on whoever defecated all over her school, sets their faeces on fire (Photos)

A teacher in Delta State, Nigeria, finally had enough of boys defecating in her school and decided to go diabolical.

According to reports, the culprits, said to be a group of boys broke into a school somewhere in Delta state and defecated in classrooms.

It was gathered that the boys defecated severally in a pupil’s desk and even locked the desk after that.

Students arrived school the next morning to be greeted by the ordour of faeces. The head teacher, joined by other women took the dump outside, poured oil on them and set it on fire in the middle of the road.

She lay a curse on the culprits and swore that whoever is responsible for the disgusting act will have constant running stomach.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Law School has now approved the use of hijabs during the call-to-bar ceremonies and has also invited Amasa Firdaus Abdulsalam to attend the ceremony this July.

Recall there was a controversy late last year when Nigerian Law School graduate, Amasa Firdaus was denied her call-to-bar for refusing to take off her hijab headscarf.

According to Twitter user @za_icon, The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) released a statement giving updates on the on-going court case with the institution fighting for the rights of Muslim students. Read here (ICYMI)

