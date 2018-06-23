Nigerian senators meet with Ahmed Musa after World Cup match in Russia.

Yesterday, the senate president; Bukola Saraki, senate minority leader; Mr Godswill Akpabio, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick were present at the Volgograd stadium in Russia to witness Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in their second match of the ongoing World Cup.

Ahmed Musa scored both goals for the Super Eagles, as they claimed their first win at the tournament in Russia.

The senators met with Man of the Match, Ahmed Musa after the crunch game to congratulate him and also encourage him.

NFF President Pinnick addressing the players and delegates after the match said the presence of Senate President Bukola Saraki led to Super Eagles’ win.

According to him “The Magical presence of Senate President, Bukola Saraki brought luck to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.“We thank you for coming to watch the eagles alongside other delegates sent by President Buhari.”

Nigeria will now face Argentina on Tuesday, hoping to book a place in the knockout rounds.

