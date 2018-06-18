Metro News, Trending

Nigerian Slay Queen turns Super Eagles Jersey Into a Wrap Dress

The Super Eagles world cup kit won the best kit to be seen in the on-going Russia 2018 FIFA world cup. Nigerians and non-Nigerians jumps on the luxury jersey and it was sold out within minutes of its release. Nike, the fashion mogul that designed them, made it cleat there was no plan to restock for now.

However, some Nigerians have continued to rock their jerseys whether its the original Nike one or the ones made in Thailand.

This Nigerian woman has released her own version of the beautiful jersey and it took social media by storm. So, we have seen the home and away jerseys, the tracksuit and she just debuted the wrap dress version.

You think its cool or not???


