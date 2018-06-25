Entertainment, Gossip

Nigerian woman defends DBanj’s wife, says she should not be blamed over son’s death

Last night, the awful news of Dbanj son’s death broke and it caused a division online.

Many have consoled and sent in condolence messages to the Oyebanjos.

However, some insensitive Nigerians have chosen to blame the parents for the boy’s death after he reportedly drowned in the pool in their Ikoyi residence.

DBanj's wife

A Nigerian woman and Facebook user, has penned this thoughtful piece in defence of Dbanj and his wife, Didi Kilgrow.

Read below:

Your mind must be really twisted if you blame Dbanj’s wife over their son’s death.

That your own children or those in your custody are alive is not your making.

In 2016 while Fanu was in phototherapy, a woman rushed in with her son. She was breastfeeding him, he started coughing and suddenly stopped breathing. Sounds trivial, but the boy was dead already. Nothing could be done to bring him back.

Do you know how many children swallow breast milk wrong?
Do they all die?

DBanj's wife

Have you heard of SIDS?

Do you know a very healthy baby the night before could be found dead in the morning?

I know of a woman in 2005 in Mopa, Kogi State who slept on her child and killed her.
In error.
Only those who knew how she had suffered over said child did not call her a witch.

Someone even said when they will not stop leaving children with childminders. How’s that a sin?

My children are off to creche from their 3rd month of life and nothing will happen to them.

My own creche takes newborn.
Nothing will happen to them.

Some mothers die at child birth and leave the child behind. Do these children not live?

My heart goes out to the Oyebanjis.
Sending you love, light and hugs.

P.S. Don’t ever wish to be in those shoes. The pains are horrible and indescribable.

